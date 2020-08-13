Foodies and Shoppers Rejoice!

As the pandemic continues the City Council has taken significant steps to help support local businesses. On August 5th the City Council approved a resolution continuing the declaration of a local emergency and adopted by reference the Los Angeles County Ordinance http://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/bos/supdocs/147398.pdf to place a cap on the fees that third-party delivery platforms (i.e., GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates) can charge restaurants during the pandemic. This will help prevent delivery services from overcharging local businesses that are currently struggling to stay open.

In addition, the City Council has authorized a phased approach for the Al Fresco Dining and Retail Pilot Program. The Program will provide local businesses with an opportunity to expand and utilize outdoor spaces to operate their business while providing adequate space for social distancing. Staff is standing by to work with local businesses to develop their proposals ranging from dedicated curb-side pick-up locations to lane closures. For more information regarding the program please visit the City’s Economic Development Webpage: https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/management-services/economic-development

