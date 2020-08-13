Library Welcomes Fifth Cohort of Teen Advisory Board Members

On August 26 the South Pasadena Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board (TAB) will launch its fifth cohort. The members of a cohort serve for one semester, but can repeat if space allows. TAB is made up of high school-aged volunteers dedicated to helping and improving the library. Participants must have a library card and attend all meetings in order to earn community service hours. Interested teens must apply for the program, and recruitment begins about one month before the start of the semester. Once the max number of participants has been accepted, a wait list is created for TAB for the next semester. Our fall 2020 cohort has 19 members, 7 returning students and 12 first-time members.

Previous TAB cohorts met in person, but due to Covid-19, this fall meetings will be held virtually once a month. TAB will be assisting with the Library’s citywide reading program, “One City, Many Stories”, and will also assist Children’s Services with projects throughout the semester.

Recruitment for Spring 2021 will begin in December. For more information visit the TAB webpage.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

8/13/20