On Wednesday August 5, 2020 South Pasadena City Council voted to approve Resolution 7673 Affirming the City’s Commitment to Diversity and to Safeguarding the Civil Rights, Safety and Dignity of all our Residents. Council unanimously approved the resolution. The City of South Pasadena reaffirms the public policy of the City to be inclusive and to respect the inherent worth of every person, without regard to a person’s race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, immigration status, disability, housing status, economic status, political affiliation, or cultural practices. Acts of discrimination and crimes motivated by hatred toward a person’s affiliation with any protected classification, their viewpoint or its expression have no place in our community and will not be tolerated by the City.

8/14/20