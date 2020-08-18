NEIGHBORHOOD BUSINESS GRANTS

Exciting new grant opportunity for small businesses located in both LA County and Orange County! Through the Neighborhood Business Grant Program, funded by our partner Lowe’s, LISC will award $20,000 grants to 75 businesses in LA and the OC. Designed to help small business owners meet their most immediate needs, grant funds may be used to pay rent and utilities, meet payroll, and take care of other operational costs.



8/18/20

