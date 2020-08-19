How to Locate access Free County WiFi Hot Spots

The ability to access the Internet has become a critical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Internet access is not only key to our schools’ online learning programs, but many Federal, State and local resources are provided online, too.

In LA County nearly 110,000 children under 18 don’t have access to a computer at home. Approximately 210,000 children who do have a computer at home, lack an Internet connection. To combat this digital divide, LA County wants to remind residents of this free digital tool which all residents can access for locating free WiFi spots throughout the County.

How it works

To expand your digital connectivity and access during the COVID-19 health crisis, follow these simple instructions:

Visit findwifi.lacounty.gov or dial 2-1-1. Search for internet related services based on your physical address. You’ll find:

internet resources for students free County WiFi hot spots internet provider contact information mobile internet providers

To download and share our Hotspot Locator flyer (pictured above), click here.

View detailed instructions on how to navigate our Hotpsot Locator here.

For instructions on how to prepare a printer-ready map & list of WiFi hot spots you can share with others, click here.

8/19/20