Coming up: “Know Your Landlord / Tenant Rights” and “Foreclosure Avoidance” Webinars

“Know Your Landlord/Tenant Rights” Webinar

Don’t miss Tuesday, August 25, 2020 “Know Your Landlord/Tenant Rights” webinar, hosted by our team of experts at the Department of Consumer & Business Affairs (DCBA). The webinar will run from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and will cover LA County’s: 1) Temporary Emergency Eviction Moratorium & Rent Freeze. 2) Rent Stabilization Ordinance & Mobilehome Rent Stabilization Ordinance. 3) And additional resources, followed by a Q&A session. To join the webinar online or over the phone, click here. For more on upcoming webinars, including those in languages other than English, visit DCBA here.

“Foreclosure Avoidance” Webinar

Millions of Americans have temporarily suspended their mortgage payments due to COVID-19. Many will soon be asked to repay those past due payments but may not be financially stable to meet their obligation. LA County wants to help County residents understand their options for avoiding foreclosures, including relief options available through lenders. Join us this Wednesday, August 26 at 2 p.m. to learn about your options for saving your home. To join online or over the phone, participants must register. Click here to register. Please share this FREE opportunity with those you know – and help us keep LA County residents safe and in their homes.