Congratulations to Summer Reading Program Readers and Volunteers!

The Library’s first ever all virtual Summer Reading Program (SRP) was a great success. A total of 1,095 readers registered on the Beanstack reading tracking app and together they read for 7,742 hours! Teens read the most hours overall, with 3rd through 5th graders right behind them. Pre-readers had the largest number of participants, at 322. 156 adults registered and Kindergarten through 2nd grade, 3rd through 5th grade, and teens all had just over 200 participants. Writing and sharing book reviews was a component of SRP, and 525 reviews were submitted. Our SRP Teen Volunteers provided 1,090 hours of service, writing reviews, creating samples of the weekly craft projects, writing letters to seniors, and chalking SRP messages on sidewalks around town. Librarians presented 9 pre-recorded Storytimes on the Library’s YouTube channel which were viewed 790 times. Our virtual Wonderful Wednesday performances had 514 registered participants. Children’s Librarian Judy Neeb summed up her thoughts about the SRP, which had to be redesigned for COVID-19 from the ground up, saying “I’m proud. We faced the challenge of virtual programming and created something amazing.” Kids and teens who logged minutes in Beanstack have prize bags waiting for them at the Library! Adult participants were randomly selected to receive gift cards. The Summer Reading Program would not be possible without the financial support of the Friends of the Library. To support the Friends visit their website.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

08/24/2020