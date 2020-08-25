New & Improved Department of Public Health COVID-19 Website

Visit DPH at publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus to stay safe & informed.

If you haven’t visited LA County’s Department of Public Health’s (DPH) COVID-19 Website recently, you’re missing out on a new, more intuitive, platform connecting you to the latest COVID-19 data, protocols and guidance.

Whether you’re a business owner, essential worker or a resident of LA County, we want to make sure you have all the critical information you and your community needs. Ready to see what we’re talking about?



A Data Pages section – where you’ll find all the data trends & graphs you could want:

You’ll also find we’ve added a more accessible Reopening Protocol hub, so you no longer have to dig for the latest protocol update impacting your sector:

But if you’re most interested in our Guidance, than you’ll definitely want to pay us a visit! Tell us who you are – and we’ll tell you which guidance is most relevant to you:

