South Pasadena Fire Assisting On Wildfires In The State

Lake Fire Structure Defense

The South Pasadena Fire Department is assisting resources from the State and County with additional local wildfires. Engine 81, with four personnel, responded to the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes in Los Angeles County. They were assigned to structure defense, protecting homes in the area for 7 days. They were reassigned to the Holser Fire in Ventura County near Lake Piru on Tuesday and are there performing structure defense as well.

River Fire, Carmel

Captain/Paramedic Dan Dunn was assigned to the Apple Fire in San Bernardino for 11 days and was then reassigned to assist on the Lake Fire. Engineer/Paramedic Mike Larkin has been assigned to the River Fire, which is burning in the mountains south of Carmel. Captain Dunn and Engineer Larkin’s mission is to provide medical treatment to firefighting line personnel who may be injured, or become ill while working on the incident. Captain Dunn recently treated a firefighter who was struck by a large branch that fell from the top of a tree while cutting line on the Lake Fire.

Lake Fire Line Prep

Something unusual occurred during the Lake Fire. Handcrews were chased by a longhorn steer. See the Twitter video here! Another example of why we always say “Be Prepared!”

The State is currently dealing with numerous large wildland fires and the Governor has declared a State of Emergency as a result. The South Pasadena Fire Department mission is not just local. Your Fire Department personnel who are deployed on these incidents help make a difference for the entire State.

Paul Riddle

Fire Chief