City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

End of Summer Talent Show

CityHallScoop

August 25, 2020

The End of Summer Talent Show will be available for viewing on the City’s Facebook page and on the Talent show’s page beginning 4:00pm on Friday, August 28th, 2020.

Wondering what you can expect?
A group of South Pasadena residents ranging from ages 2 years old to adults providing a variety of acts including singers, dancers, actors, artists and comedians just to name a few.

The show is filled with South Pasadena entertainment and we hope everyone can enjoy!

Shelia Pautsch
Community Services Director
08/25/2020

