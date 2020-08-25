The End of Summer Talent Show will be available for viewing on the City’s Facebook page and on the Talent show’s page beginning 4:00pm on Friday, August 28th, 2020.

Wondering what you can expect?

A group of South Pasadena residents ranging from ages 2 years old to adults providing a variety of acts including singers, dancers, actors, artists and comedians just to name a few.

The show is filled with South Pasadena entertainment and we hope everyone can enjoy!

Shelia Pautsch

Community Services Director

08/25/2020