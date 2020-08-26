Testing & Equity in LA County

LA County continues to increase access to testing in our communities that need it most. Data shows that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts certain communities more than others. Specifically, low income communities and communities of color. That is why increasing equity and access to testing is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and advancing us on our Roadmap to Recovery.

LA County is committed to continuing our efforts countywide to ensure that those who are most vulnerable and impacted are supported. If you think you need a test, appointments are available through your primary care provider, online or over the phone by dialing 2-1-1.

