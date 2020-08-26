Metro Wants To Hear From You!

We encourage you to join LA Metro at any of six public hearings https://www.metro.net/projects/nextgen/events/ being held between August 19-27 to review the July 2020 Updated NextGen Bus Plan.

Your comments and input have been vital in this process and helped staff make adjustments that include some additional coverage and convenience while fine tuning some service frequencies and enhancing customer safety and overall service.

You can stream the hearings or call-in where you will have access to live translations in Mandarin, Spanish, and Russian.

Public hearing details and the various options for submitting comments are available here. Anyone can participate so please share this with family and friends.

Visit metro.net/nextgen to learn more.

08/26/2020