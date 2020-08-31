Just In: LA County Expands Mental Health Helpline Services

Caring for your emotional well-being is especially important right now, and LA County’s Department of Mental Health (DMH) is here to help. DMH’s newly expanded Help Line (800-854-7771) is free and confidential for all of LA County’s 10 million residents. The County strives to meet the linguistic needs of its diverse communities and offers assistance by providing services in your language of choice. Callers can be referred to:

