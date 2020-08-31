City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Just In: LA County Expands Mental Health Helpline Services

August 31, 2020

DMH Helpline Services

Caring for your emotional well-being is especially important right now, and LA County’s Department of Mental Health (DMH) is here to help. DMH’s newly expanded Help Line (800-854-7771) is free and confidential for all of LA County’s 10 million residents. The County strives to meet the linguistic needs of its diverse communities and offers assistance by providing services in your language of choice. Callers can be referred to:

  • mental health & crisis services through the ACCESS Center (available 24/7);
  • emotional support through the Emotional Support Line; and
  • referrals & services for veterans and military family members through the Veterans Line

