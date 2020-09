Concerned about neighborhood coyotes? Interested in learning how to help keep them away? Then join this family-friendly Coyote Safety webinar on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm! Pasadena Humane’s expert Wildlife Manager will share information about the urban coyote and demonstrate humane hazing techniques so that you can peacefully – and safely – coexist with coyotes.

For registration or more information, visit the registration page here.

