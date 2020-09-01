The DRAFT Climate Action Plan is Complete! Join the Community Meeting on September 10th!

The Draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) has been completed and is available for review and comments on the CAP website: www.southpasadenacap.rinconconsultants.com. Comments will be accepted until October 1st. Join us in a virtual Zoom community meeting on Thursday, September 10th at 6:00pm for a Draft CAP review and to learn about the measures added to the plan based on feedback received from the community. For anyone who cannot join in, the virtual meeting will be recorded and uploaded onto the CAP website where it can be viewed at any time.

RSVP by September 9th, by emailing: EnvironmentalPrograms@SouthPasadenaCA.gov.

