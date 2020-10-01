One City, Many Stories – Teen Edition!

One City, Many Stories (OCMS) is the Library’s Citywide Reading Program, taking place September 14 through November 1. The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) has worked with staff to develop a version of OCMS just for teens that launches October 1st. Teen OCMS shares the “Exploring Common Ground” theme with the Citywide program, but they have their own Goodreads page where teens can gather virtually to participate in online discussions of the books they are reading. Teens can read fiction or non-fiction on a range of topics and ideas, for example, they might choose to read a book about another culture, a book from a different viewpoint, or a book about social change. Members of the Teen Advisory Board have put together reading lists and questions to get the discussions going on the Teen OCMS Goodreads group page, starting October 1st.

Teens do not need a Goodreads account to participate in OCMS or view the Goodreads group page, however, to participate in the online discussions a free Goodreads account is required. Anyone 13 years and up can create a Goodreads account.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

10/1/2020