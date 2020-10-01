October is Energy Awareness Month – Let’s save some energy!

October is National Energy Awareness Month and the perfect time to implement smart energy practices with your family in your home. Check out the energy efficiency tips below to start saving energy (and money) today!

During peak hours or when you’re not home, remember to set your thermostat at 78° or higher. Setting your air conditioner 5° higher can save up to 20 percent on cooling costs.

Tilt blinds up and close drapes and shades on windows that receive direct sunlight.

Use task or desktop lamps with LEDs instead of overhead lights.

Enable “power management” on all computers and turn off when not in use.

Unplug phone charges, power strips (those without a switch) and other equipment when not in use. Taken together, these small items can use as much power as your refrigerator.

Postpone using major appliances like the oven, dishwasher, clothes washer, and dryer until cooler times of the day to avoid heating up your home.

Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when full.

When possible, wash clothes in cold water. About 90 percent of the energy used in a clothes washer goes to water heating.

Clean or replace your filters. A dirty filter forces your air conditioner and furnace to work harder, wasting money, using more energy or natural gas.

Turn your water heater down to 120° or the “normal” setting. Water heating accounts for about 13 percent of home energy costs.

