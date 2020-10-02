Save More with SCE Rebates and Incentives

Find out about rebates and incentives that can help you conserve energy and save money on the Southern California Edison (SCE) Marketplace! SCE offers a variety of rebates and incentives that can help you conserve energy and save money. Here, in one convenient location, you can compare appliances, electronics, and connected home products; calculate savings for switching to more efficient models; find retailers; and more.

Explore SCE’s website to research energy saving products, rebates, and incentives for savings in:

HVACs

Water heat pumps

Electric portable power stations

Smart thermostats

Electric vehicles

Home or business area networks and more

Click here for more information.

