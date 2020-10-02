Save More with SCE Rebates and Incentives

Find out about rebates and incentives that can help you conserve energy and save money on the Southern California Edison (SCE) Marketplace! SCE offers a variety of rebates and incentives that can help you conserve energy and save money. Here, in one convenient location, you can compare appliances, electronics, and connected home products; calculate savings for switching to more efficient models; find retailers; and more.
Explore SCE’s website to research energy saving products, rebates, and incentives for savings in:
- HVACs
- Water heat pumps
- Electric portable power stations
- Smart thermostats
- Electric vehicles
- Home or business area networks and more
Click here for more information.
