LA Regional COVID Fund





Apply starting Monday, October 5th ROUND 5 GRANT OPPORTUNITY FROM THE LA COVID FUND Round 5 of the LA COVID Fund Grant opens on Monday, October 5th at 12:00 AM PST and closes Friday, October 9th at 11:59 PM PST.

Good news! If you applied in Round 4, there is no need to re-apply. If you have not yet been selected as a finalist, there is still an opportunity for your application to be selected! All applicants that applied in Round 4 remain eligible for an award for Round 5 or Round 6. Our Technical Assistance providers are holding open office hours to assist you with the application! Find the office hours on the website here.

Looking for additional resources? Check out our resources page here.

LEARN MORE

10/5/2020