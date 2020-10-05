Grant Funds Available for COVID-19 Impacted Individuals through the Foothill Workforce Development Board

COVID-19 has changed our world in ways we will never return to. The impact of COVID-19 has brought our existence, as we know it, to a screeching halt. The financial burden of the pandemic has a long-reaching effect, and people need help.

Funds are available through a special grant from the State of California to assist those whose employment is impacted by COVID-19. The Foothill Workforce Development Board (FWDB) provides workplace skills development and employer-specific training to help workers gain skills, education and the credentials that employers value.

If you are unemployed and live in Arcadia, Duarte, Monrovia, Pasadena, Sierra Madre, or South Pasadena, you may qualify for up to $800 in financial reimbursements for expenses such as utilities, childcare, cell phone bills, rent, and items required to telework including the internet.

These funds are not subject to repayment, and the process for applying is easy and contactless.

To qualify for assistance, an individual must be receiving or have exhausted State of California issued unemployment benefits. In addition, an individual must meet one of the following criteria:

Laid off due to COVID-19

Experienced a reduction in hours, and/or pay due to COVID-19,

Unable to work for any of the following COVID-19 related reasons:

Subject to quarantine

Caregiver for someone who is subject to quarantine

Need to care for children because of a school closure or closure of other child care provider

At higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19

Lives with someone at higher risk

Required to telework, but does not have the necessary equipment

To apply for or find out more about the COVID-19 Impacted Individuals Grant, please contact FWDB Program Coordinator, Sarah Mendoza-Jaime at 626-584-8383. Please check out our COVID -19 #BounceBackFoothill webpage for more information and tune into our website podcast show entitled “Hire Ground.”

