So Cal Gas Energy Savings Assistance Program

October 5, 2020

If you are recently unemployed, furloughed, or receiving unemployment benefits, you may now qualify for no-cost home improvements. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) has introduced a virtual enrollment option for the Energy Savings Assistance Program, which continues to provide eligible customers with an average of $705 worth of energy-efficiency home upgrades at no cost to help improve the safety and comfort of customers’ homes. 

Improvements may include:

  • The installation of high-efficiency washers
  • Water heater replacement
  • Furnace replacement
  • Attic insulation
  • Door weather-stripping

Interested customers may visit the program web page: www.socalgas.com/save-money-and-energy/assistance-programs/energy-savings-assistance-program to learn if they qualify. Save energy and money through professional home improvements at no cost to you!

