The Last Day to Register to Vote is October 19!

All Los Angeles County Voters are encouraged to vote by mail to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The County will mail all registered voters a ballot. Vote by Mail ballots begin mailing October 5. It is important your information is correct, if you’ve recently moved or changed any information, please visit LAVote.net to receive your ballot. You can always check your registration status with Registration Status Tool!

WHAT CAN I DO IF I DON’T RECEIVE MY VOTE BY MAIL BALLOT?

• LA County will begin mailing ballots October 5 – please allow some time for it to arrive.

• Subscribe toWhere’s My Ballot to track your ballot every step of the way and receive an estimated arrival date.

• Request options: Contact the Registrar’s office by calling (800) 815-2666, or emailing votebymail@rrcc.lacounty.gov with your full name, date of birth, and address.

• Request a replacement ballot LAVote.net

• The deadline to request a replacement is October 27.

10/6/2020