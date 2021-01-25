Library Launches New Online Exhibit: COVID-19 Living History Project

The COVID-19 Living History Project is the newest online exhibit presented by the South Pasadena Public Library Local History Collection. The COVID-19 Living History Project was launched by the library in May as a way to capture and preserve a record of South Pasadenans’ experience of the pandemic. The online exhibit features stories and photographs contributed by community members that detail personal stories of school closures, distance learning, stay-at-home activities, remote work, employment, social gatherings, community building, and more. In addition to the online exhibit, all photo contributions to the project can be viewed on the library’s Flickr page. If you missed any of our previous online exhibits you can browse them on the library’s website.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

1/25/2021