Water Efficient Landscape Dual Certification Program

March 9, 2021

This joint effort combines the CLCA Water Management Certification Program with the Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper program to offer the landscape industry an opportunity to obtain two nationally recognized EPA WaterSense Professional Certifications with one course and one written test.

Presented virtually in six three-hour classes, these workshops will offer CEUs for your current certifications and provide you with a participation certificate. These workshops are FREE and available only to those in select counties of Southern California within the Metropolitan Water District’s service area which includes South Pasadena.

The combined curriculum focuses on landscaping fundamentals in one convenient course and includes topics like:

  • Where Our Water Comes From
  • Sustainable Landscaping
  • Landscape Water
  • Soils
  • Irrigation Systems
  • Irrigation Maintenance & Trouble Shooting
  • Irrigation System Auditing

Sign up now to attend at clca.org/weldcp

