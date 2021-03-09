City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Fully Vaccinated? Public Health Guidance You Need to Know

March 9, 2021

CDC Guidence

The CDC released guidance this morning which states that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people in small groups without wearing masks or practicing physical distancing.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks or more after they have received the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks or more after they have received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Fully vaccinated people can also visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. 

Fully vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask and maintain physical distance in public. They should mask, physically distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting unvaccinated people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, and when around unvaccinated people from multiple households. Fully vaccinated people should also avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings.

LA County and the California DPH are reviewing this guidance and will be updating our guidance shortly.

3/9/21

