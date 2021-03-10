COMMUNITY FORUM ON HIRING A NEW POLICE CHIEF

The City of South Pasadena City Council and Public Safety Commission invite you to attend a virtual Community Forum to provide your input to the interim city manager as he contemplates the appointment of South Pasadena’s next Chief of Police. Community members in attendance will have an opportunity to share their thoughts about the desired qualities of the next chief, and characteristics a successful candidate should possess. Members of the City Council, the Public Safety Commission, and the Interim City Manager will be in attendance to listen to all community input.

Interim City Manager Sean Joyce encourages all stakeholders and community members to participate, stating, “Engagement and involvement are critical components of the process.”

Questions residents should be prepared to answer include:

What are the challenges in the community the new Police Chief will need to address?

What are traits and qualities that you would like to see in a successful candidate?

What types of professional experiences should the next Chief have?

What educational background should a Police Chief have?

After the Community Forum, the feedback will be consolidated and integrated into the recruitment process.

Community forum will take place on:

Monday, March 15, 2021, from 6-7 p.m.

Zoom info:

Topic: City Council / PSC Virtual Community Forum – Chief of Police Recruitment

Webinar ID: 935 6874 8517 Passcode: 265541

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/93568748517?pwd=N3BxNzdDZmRMUXBxUGNzNUEvNE9hZz09

