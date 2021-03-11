Tax Forms Available at the Library

The South Pasadena Public Library has received the following federal and state tax forms and instructions from the IRS and the Franchise Tax Board: 1040, 1040-SR, 540, and 540- 2EZ. These forms and booklets are available free to the public at the Library Takeout station at the main entrance on Oxley Street during Takeout hours. Tax forms and instructions not listed here can be obtained from www.irs.gov and www.ftb.ca.gov. People without access to the internet may call the Reference Desk at 626-403-7350 to ask about requesting other forms. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 1:00-7:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; Sunday Closed.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

03/11/21