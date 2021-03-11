Updates on Los Angeles County Health Officer Order

Please see the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order, modified to reflect changes with respect to small gatherings for fully vaccinated people per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for fully vaccinated people and visits or small private gatherings.

Public Health has posted a fact sheet explaining the changes on their website.

Please also see today’s press release with new information about vaccine eligibility for custodians and janitors, public transit workers, and airport ground crew workers and upcoming eligibility beginning March 15 for people ages 16 through 64 who have underlying health conditions or disabilities that put them at the highest risk of becoming very sick from COVID-19.

03/11/21