Please see the revised Los Angeles County Health Officer Order, which was modified Friday, March 12 to closely align with the State’s re-opening framework and reflect the changes allowed in the red tier. The changes go into effect on Monday, March 15 at 12:01 a.m. Revised protocols, as noted on Pgs. 24-25 of the Order, are available on the website.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to keep Los Angeles County residents safe and healthy.

3/15/21