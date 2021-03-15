Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, and virtual classrooms.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute $10 to $50 toward the purchase price.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

A household is eligible if one member of the household:

Qualifies for the Lifeline program.

Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

The program has been authorized by the FCC, but the start date has not yet been established. Please continue to check this page for program updates.

03/15/21