Red Tier Reopenings

In a major milestone, Los Angeles County has met the State’s threshold to reopen key sectors and starting TODAY will permit a wide range of indoor operations to resume in sectors including: middle and high schools; restaurants; movie theaters; gyms; and museums, zoos and aquariums, all with safeguards in place.

In alignment with the State’s reopening framework, mandatory masking, distancing and infection control practices remain in place for every business and permitted activity, and certain sectors have additional safety modifications required or recommended.

The County’s Health Officer Orders and sector protocols have been updated to reflect the changes.

This shift to less restrictions shows that efforts by residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 is working. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to continue taking infection control precautions to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 in our communities.

People should continue to wear face coverings when in public, continue practicing physical distancing and avoiding crowds and large gatherings. Fully vaccinated people should also continue with these practices, with some exceptions, including the ability to visit with other fully vaccinated people, indoors, without masks, per new guidance.

3/16/21