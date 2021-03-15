Fix a Leak Week: March 15 – March 21

Think that drip from the faucet is no big deal? Think again! Those drops add up and can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year. Join EPA’s annual Fix a Leak Week to find and fix the leaks in your home. Common types of leaks found in the home are worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and other leaking valves. Fixing leaks can be easy, requiring just a few tools, and can save homeowners about 10 percent on their water bills. Visit www.epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week for videos on how to fix the most common household leaks!

