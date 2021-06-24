City Hall Scoop

Friends of South Pasadena Public Library Dollar Sale

June 24, 2021

The Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library Bookstore will hold a special Dollar Sale this Saturday, June 26th, from 10am to 3pm in the Library Community Room (1115 El Centro Street). The sale includes books, DVDs, and CDs for children and adults, and all items are $1 or less! The Friends of the Library is a non-profit membership organization that raises money and public awareness to support the services and programs of the library. All proceeds from this special sale will benefit the South Pasadena Public Library. Come early for the best selection! Cash, check and credit cards accepted.

Cathy Billings
Library Director

6/24/2021

