National Night Out Event

July 16, 2021


With warmer evenings and the need for fun, the Community Services Department invites you and your family to Orange Grove Park, 815 Mission Street, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm for National Night Out!


National Night Out is designed to promote community awareness by educating South Pasadena residents about crime prevention and available resources! We are proud to showcase our Police, Fire, and other City departments to foster community comradery while providing loads of fun for kids of all ages with our various game booths and rock wall.

We hope to see you at this year’s National Night Out!

For more information please visit our Special Events page at www.southpasadenaca.gov/events, or by calling the Recreation Division at (626) 403-

