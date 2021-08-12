2021 Election Information

The California Gubernatorial Recall Election voting period begins, August 16 in LA County, and ends September 14, 2021. You can register to vote or check your registration status by visiting the LA County Registrar Recorder website. All registered voters will receive a vote by mail ballot, and ballot boxes will be available for submissions beginning August 16. If you have any questions about the Gubernatorial Recall Election, click here for an FAQ.



South Pasadena Vote Center:

War Memorial Building

435 Fair Oaks Avenue

South Pasadena, CA, 91030



Hours:

9/4-13, 2021: 9:00AM to 8:00PM

9/14/2021: 6:00AM to 9:00PM