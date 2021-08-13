City Hall Scoop

Prepare for Drought Impacts Statewide – What Can You Do?

August 13, 2021

The U.S. Drought Monitor now reports that 95% of California is experiencing Moderate to Exceptional Drought after two years of low amounts of rain.

Your early efforts to conserve water are vital and can help minimize the drought impacts. Take advantage (and get money back) of the residential and commercial rebates the City offers to reduce water consumption. In addition, the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) has additional rebates on water conservation devices. Rebates span from toilets and washers to native trees and water efficient (drought tolerant) plants.

For more conservation tips, please visit South Pasadena’s Water Conservation webpage!

