Southern California Gas Company Construction Work

Starting September 27, 2021, Southern California Gas Company will be working on Monterey Road from Oak Hill Avenue to Pasadena Avenue to upgrade the natural gas facilities. To ensure the public safety, the utility company will maintain the construction zone with necessary warning signs and temporary traffic control devices. The Southern California Gas Company has notified the residents impacted by the construction activity. Should the construction activity interrupt the gas services, the utility company will coordinate with the residents to perform necessary appliance safety checks before restoring the services. The construction activity will be performed during the permitted hours listed in the City’s Municipal Code: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday and City recognized holidays before 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The work will improve the reliability of the infrastructure and minimize the risks of gas leaks in the future. Any questions or concerns about the upcoming construction work may be directed to Southern California Gas Company at (800) 427-2200

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related