Clean Air Day – October 6, 2021

South Pasadena Residents can take the pledge to join #CleanAirDayCA by doing small acts within our hometown to improve our air quality.

Pledging can be some tasks you are currently doing or planning on doing such as: carpooling to work, planting a home garden (save the bees!), and replacing gas powered yard tools with electric ones. Children can also pledge by reminding parents to not idle the car, planting a seed, or participating in our to Walk or Bike to School Day on October 6th, 2021.

Adults can take the pledge to participate in #CleanAirDayCA by visiting: https://bit.ly/3iebVcn

Children can also take the pledge to participate in #CleanAirDayCA by visiting: https://bit.ly/3m3oE2M