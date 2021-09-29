As of 9/28/21, the Health Officer Order (HOO) has been updated. Changes are highlighted in yellow and clarify that starting November 1, 2021, operators of Outdoor Mega Events are required to cross-check proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 viral test result against a photo identification for all attendees who are 18 years of age or older.

The FAQ for Vaccines has been updated to add information on booster doses and EUA versus authorization, and Comirnaty.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/ Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Los Angeles County and South Pasadena residents.