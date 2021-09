The Library is pleased to announce that the award-winning classic Parable of the Sower, by Octavia E. Butler, won by a narrow margin and is our 2021 One City One Story selection! Pick up a copy from the library (print, ebook, or eaudiobook) to read and then sign up to participate in discussions and programs in October and November. For details visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/ocos.

