Do you want to learn more about protecting your business? Check out the Police Department’s Business Watch Program and Handbook. By participating in the Business Watch program, you are taking the initiative in seeking safety for your business, employees, and customers. Click here to learn more about how you could participate, or contact Detective Richard Lee from our Crime Prevention Unit by calling (626) 403-7285 or emailing RLee@southpasadenaca.gov.

1/25/22