City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Last Day to Fill Out Follow Up Commission Analysis Survey

maryjerejian1998

no comments

March 21, 2022

As a follow up item to the February 23, 2022 City Council Study Session, the City Manager’s office is soliciting additional feedback from the Community to ensure that the community is continuing to be involved in the process per the request of City Council. The last chance to fill out the survey will be today until 6pm.

This item will be returned to City Council on 4/6/22 for further discussion. If you have any questions please contact Mjerejian@southpasadenaca.gov or call (626) 403-7210.

