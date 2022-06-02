Voting Locations Near You!

Have you returned your Vote by Mail ballot yet? Time is running out! Drop off your Vote by Mail ballot in the box in front of City Hall (1414 Mission Street), or visit any of these locations to Vote in Person:

War Memorial Building (435 Fair Oaks Avenue) Hours: June 4 – June 6 from 10am-7pm, or on June 7 from 7am-8pm. South Pasadena Public Library (1115 El Centro Street) Hours: June 4 – June 6 from 10am-7pm, or on June 7 from 7am-8pm.

For additional information on voting, visit LAVOTE.GOV

