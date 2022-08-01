Coexisting With Wildlife Forum

Join us on August 9 at 7:00 pm for a virtual Community Forum on Coexisting with Wildlife! This virtual forum will consist of the Pasadena Humane Society presenting on wildlife and peafowl interactions. The South Pasadena Police Department will then conduct a presentation on an upcoming ordinance for Council consideration regarding peafowl feeding restriction. The forum will conclude with public comment. For any questions, contact our Community Services Department by calling (626) 403-7360.

