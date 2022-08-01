ShopTalk: Business Scams Are On The Rise – Don’t Be a Victim

Did you know that there are scams specifically targeting businesses? And, unfortunately, they are often successful; costing the business time and money.

Join the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, August 2, 8:00 am on Zoom. Detective Richard Lee, with the South Pasadena Police Department will join to share some of the more common and newer scams that target businesses. He will also share ways to help keep YOUR business safe!

To RSVP, email info@southpasadena.net.

The Zoom link for this event is:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82392370390?pwd=em5vbHdpQ1RFS09wWTdFMmgvWlFrdz09

Meeting ID: 823 9237 0390 Password: 853849

8/1/22