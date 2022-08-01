City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

ShopTalk: Business Scams Are On The Rise – Don’t Be a Victim

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

August 1, 2022

Did you know that there are scams specifically targeting businesses? And, unfortunately, they are often successful; costing the business time and money.

Join the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, August 2, 8:00 am on Zoom. Detective Richard Lee, with the South Pasadena Police Department will join to share some of the more common and newer scams that target businesses. He will also share ways to help keep YOUR business safe!

To RSVP, email info@southpasadena.net.

The Zoom link for this event is:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82392370390?pwd=em5vbHdpQ1RFS09wWTdFMmgvWlFrdz09

Meeting ID: 823 9237 0390 Password: 853849

8/1/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: