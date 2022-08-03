City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Trees During a Drought

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

August 3, 2022

As the City begins the transition to Stage 2 watering restrictions, trees will need additional support to ensure they thrive during the drought. Although all South Pasadena residents are limited to two (2) watering days per week, hand watering is allowed by means of a bucket or a hose with a shut-off nozzle. If you have trees in your parkway, you are responsible for watering them!

Branch Out and try these tips to keep your trees healthy while conserving water:

  • Water slowly to allow absorption- watering too fast can result in runoff and water waste. DO NOT overwater in anticipation of dry days because soil cannot retain extra water.
  • Try utilizing mulch around the roots of your trees to reduce water evaporation, lower garden soil temperature, and limit the growth of weeds.
  • Most mature trees need deep watering once or twice a month. Deep watering helps promote deep root growth. If you have a drip irrigation system, you can water any day.

Visit this link to learn how to keep trees alive and view our Watering Do’s and Don’ts.

To learn more about outdoor water conservation or how to care for your trees, visit Outdoor Water Conservation Education | South Pasadena, CA (southpasadenaca.gov) and review the Terrific Trees & Pleasant Plants dropdown for detailed information. 

8/3/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: