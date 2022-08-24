Library Closure on September 7 for Strategic Planning

The Library will be closed on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. so that Library staff may participate in a strategic planning session with the consultants leading the Library’s five-year strategic planning process. Staff engagement is critical to the development of a robust and actionable strategic plan. The strategic plan is expected to be completed by the end of October, after going through a total of four phases, which include analysis, engagement, goal setting, and visioning.

