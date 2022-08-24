City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Library Closure on September 7 for Strategic Planning

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

August 24, 2022

The Library will be closed on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. so that Library staff may participate in a strategic planning session with the consultants leading the Library’s five-year strategic planning process. Staff engagement is critical to the development of a robust and actionable strategic plan. The strategic plan is expected to be completed by the end of October, after going through a total of four phases, which include analysis, engagement, goal setting, and visioning.

The South Pasadena Public Library is located at 1100 Oxley Street in South Pasadena. Visit the Library website at www.southpasadenaca.gov/library for information about services and programs. The Library is open Monday, Friday, Saturday 10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10:00 a.m.– 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m.

