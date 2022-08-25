City Hall Scoop

Special Design & Review Board Meeting

August 25, 2022

Join us at a hybrid in-person/virtual Special Design Review Board Meeting on September 1 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss Objective Design Standards project for multi-family and mixed-use developments. The goal is to create an objective design standards through measurable requirements, simple tables, and diagrams. This project will complement the City’s current efforts to update the General Plan, Housing Element, and Downtown Specific Plan.

To attend in-person, come by to our City Council Chambers (1424 Mission Street)

Or attend virtually by using the following Zoom Meeting ID: 898 1406 0953.

