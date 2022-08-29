Design and Review Board Meeting: September 1, 2022

In addition to the Design and Review Board Special Meeting on Thursday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a Regular Meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The Regular Design Review Board meeting on September 1 at 6:30 p.m. will consider a new commercial building at 5 Pasadena Avenue and exterior façade remodel project for Bristol Farms at 606 Fair Oaks Avenue.

The meeting will be available in a hybrid virtual and in-person format. Join in-person by attending our Council Chambers (1424 Mission Street) or virtually by utilizing the following Zoom credentials:

Zoom Meeting ID: 898 1406 0953

