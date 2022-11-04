City Hall Scoop

Make A Plan to Vote!

November 4, 2022

Make a plan to vote! Did you know all of the different ways to vote include by mail, drop-box ballots, and in-person? Starting tomorrow, you may visit one of our voting centers in South Pasadena including the Library Community Room (1115 El Centro Street) and the War Memorial Building (435 Fair Oaks Avenue). There is also a drop-box for your ballot right in front of City Hall (1414 Mission Street).

Make your voice heard and go vote!

